Kaysville police looking for missing 16-year-old

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Kaysville police are asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old last seen Thursday night.

Police say Otis Octavious Culbertson is considered a runaway and does not have any family in Utah, and is believed to be headed out of the state. His family and friends said they have not heard from Culbertson and do not know his wherabouts.

Culbertson did not take his bicycle, money or phone, and has little clothing with him.

Anyone with information on Culbertson is asked to call Sergeant Turner with the Kaysville Police Department at 801-497-7088.