Kearns High students to take part in West Valley Arts Day of the Dead Celebration

KEARNS, Utah — It isn’t so much a time of sadness, but rather a time to celebrate the spirits of the dead and invite them back to join their families to enjoy the things they loved.

That is what some students at Kearns High are learning about Day of the Dead, which is typically observed on Nov. 1 and 2, on the Catholic holidays of All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

“We have been working for the last month on everything related to the tradition and for them to understand it and to feel proud of it,” said Noemi Hernandez, arts specialist for Granite School District. “The ones who are not necessarily from Mexico for them to know that it can be adopted and adapted by any culture you don't have to be Mexican to celebrate Day of the Dead.

“It is a way to bring in memories of people who you respect, and love and you want to keep alive in your in your heart. And what we did is we spent five weeks learning about the of the dead and creating all of this, more artifacts that are iconic in our Day of the Dead Celebrations.”

The students have been creating an altar that will showcase various offerings for the dead like food, flowers, photographs, and other offerings.

Hernandez emphasizes that many of the elements of the altar were handmade by the students, including the sugar skulls, flowers and papel picado, which translates into "chopped" or "punched" paper, banners made out of paper or plastic panels that are cut with intricate designs.

Community members can view the altar at the Day of the Dead Celebration presented by the West Valley Arts on Oct. 28. There will also be other altars made by other groups and individuals.

“It celebrates the lives of people who died,” Hernandez said. “And it gives you the opportunity to talk about them, like if they were coming to visit. It is full of excitement, full of love, and is a way to offer our respect to people who are no longer here regardless of whether they were children or adults. Some people even do their pets.”

West Valley Arts Day of the Dead Celebration will also feature traditional Mexican dance and musical performances, traditional food, a beer garden, and a variety of complimentary hands-on activities. The event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The entrance fee is $10 and $5 for kids age 0-12.

This celebration is just one of many events that are hosted at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in the West Valley. The Center also hosts year-round activities for the community, including plays and concerts.