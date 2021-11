COPPERTON, Utah — Those who live near the Rio Tinto Kennecott Mine may hear loud sirens Tuesday, but it's part of a drill.

The City of West Jordan announced Monday that the mine — also known as the Bingham Canyon copper mine — will conduct an evacuation drill at 11 a.m.

Part of the drill will include testing the emergency sirens.

The city said its residents will likely hear the sirens. Other nearby communities might also hear them, such as Copperton, Herriman and Daybreak.