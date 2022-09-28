Kennecott resuming underground copper mining for first time in 100+ years

COPPERTON, Utah — Utah's famous copper mine is bringing back its underground mining operation, which ended more than 100 years ago when it shifted to an open-pit method.

Rio Tinto's Kennecott Copper Mine, also known as Bingham Canyon Mine, announced Tuesday that crews will work to extract copper from the "Lower Commercial Skarn" deposit. They expect ore to be produced by early next year.

Kennecott actually began as an underground mine 119 years ago, according to interim managing director Nate Foster. But as methods changed, the operation became solely an open-pit mine. They have not mined underground in Bingham Canyon in over 100 years.

Part of the new underground expansion includes implementing electric vehicles, which the company says will be better for employees' health and safety, reduce carbon emissions, and even increase productivity.

An electric battery-powered loader and haul truck, supplied by Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, are being tested at Kennecott to make sure they're suitable for the operation.

Rio Tinto said in Tuesday's announcement that a feasibility study on expanding the existing underground infrastructure is expected to be finished in early 2023.

The copper extracted from the underground mine will be processed with the company's existing facilities at Kennecott.

Video below: Sandvik electric mining vehicles are tested for underground use at Kennecott