KFC sign comes crashing down onto Taylorsville road

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — No one was injured after a large fast food sign fell onto a Taylorsville road Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2:45 p.m., the sign in the shape of the iconic KFC chicken bucket fell into traffic traveling eastbound on 4700 South just west of Redwood Road. No vehicles or pedestrians were hit.

KFC sign

Three eastbound lanes were closed until the sign was moved by Utah Department of Transportation crews.

It's not known what caused the sign to fall as there was only a light breeze at the time of the collapse.