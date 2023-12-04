King makes it official, announcing run for Utah governor

SALT LAKE CITY — Representative Brian King has made it official, announcing a run for the Democratic party nomination for Utah governor.

Rep. King, who previously served as the House Minority Leader, has floated the idea of a run in a previous interview with FOX 13 News. On Monday, he announced his run and appeared to acknowledge the odds of a blue candidate in a red state but appealed to voters with a message of "an alternative."

"You’re not alone in feeling like your party has abandoned you. You aren’t alone in feeling that no party speaks for your priorities and values. I'm running for governor to offer an alternative – a government that prioritizes the public good over personal interests, delivering results, not rhetoric, and a culture of courage and character, not contention – for the better," he said in a statement announcing the run.

Governor Spencer Cox is running for re-election. He is facing other Republican challengers including Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, and potentially former Utah GOP Chair Carson Jorgensen.