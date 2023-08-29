Labor Rights Week brings safe, fair work awareness to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — With Labor Rights Week underway through Friday, an initiative between the United States Department of Labor, the Mexican Embassy, and its consulates has begun to spread awareness that all workers in the United States are entitled to a safe and fair work environment.

Immigrant and migrant workers have expanded the United States workforce for centuries, working in critical parts of the economy.

"The recollection of crops around the United States depends over 50% on migrant labor, they also are the backbone for the service sector of the economy," said Eduardo Baca, Mexico's Consul General to Utah.

However, at times, migrants can be in vulnerable positions leading to some employers violating their rights as workers.

"Employers withhold passports or other documents as a way to force workers or pressure them into working more hours," Baca explained. "There are cases where people have work visas, but still the contracts aren't being respected, whether it's the hours they were told they were going to work, they don't get paid on time."

Which is why Labor Rights Week is so important to Baca, the Consulado de Mexico, and the U.S. Department of Labor.

"The basic principle behind all the activities we do this week, and throughout the year, and emphasize that notwithstanding any immigration status issues that labor rights are for everybody and if there are abuses, they should be reported," said Baca.

Kevin Hunt, District Director of the Salt Lake City District Office with the U.S. Wage and Labor Hour Division, says anybody working in the country is considered a U.S. worker and entitled to the same rights.

The events put on throughout the week like job fairs, informational talks, and Facebook livestreams are a way for both migrant and immigrant workers to get information on their rights and seek opportunities.

Tuesday's events were just some of many that will be happening throughout the week. A job fair will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in West Valley City at 2207 South 1180 West.

