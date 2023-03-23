Lagoon announces opening day for 2023 season

FARMINGTON, Utah — Going to an amusement park may not be top of mind as rain, snow and cold temperatures continue to beat down on Utah but opening day for Lagoon is nearly here.

The popular Utah amusement park announced its opening day will be on Saturday, March 25.

Opening day comes as Utah is still seeing temperatures not exceeding 50 degrees, meaning it will likely be chilly for visitors on Saturday.

For April as well as the majority of May, the park will operate solely on weekends, with park hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays (including opening day) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Starting in May, the park will slowly be open for longer periods of time until it stays open every day through June, July and part of August.

If you want to head to this popular Utah attraction, you will have to dish out a little more cash. In November 2022, Lagoon announced a price hike on ticket prices due to rising operational and maintenance costs.

READ: Lagoon hikes up ticket prices for 2023 season, citing increased operational costs

A single-day ticket for the majority of guests will cost $97.95 at the park, while a youth ticket will cost $74.95 for the day.

Season pass costs also jumped up in price for the upcoming season.

The park announced a new ride would be coming sometime during the 2023 season, although an exact date hasn't been announced.

"Primordial" is a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" brought together by an international team of designers and manufacturers to produce an "incredible state-of-the-art attraction.."