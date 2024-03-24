Lagoon draws a big crowd on opening day of the 2024 season

FARMINGTON, Utah — Saturday was opening day for Lagoon’s 2024 season, and the amusement park in Farmington attracted a fairly large crowd.

After a long winter, the first day is a signal that summer can’t be too far off.

“A lot of excited people, been itching all winter to get out and go on the rides and so it’s been a lot of fun to be a part of,” said Dan, whose family has its first season pass.

“We have season passes. We usually come every year,” said Phoenix. “I really like Cannibal and Colossus.”

“I actually like Dracula’s Castle because I’m a dark rides fan,” said Jeff. “But I do like Primordial because it does have the dark ride element with it.”

Lagoon is now open every weekend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The park will be open all week starting on May 27, the same day Lagoona Beach will open.