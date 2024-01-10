'Primordial' coaster at Lagoon named best new theme park attraction in 2024

FARMINGTON, Utah — Lagoon Amusement Park's newest attraction is big news even outside the Beehive State as the coaster has been named the #1 New Theme Park Attraction of 2024.

USA Today gave "Primordial" the honor in its 10 Best rankings, beating out rides at iconic parks such as Sea World, Dollywood and Busch Gardens.

Debuting in September, "Primordial" is a one-of-a-kind, interactive roller coaster that takes riders on a 3D journey at speeds up to 40 miles per hour. The park says the coaster also holds the world record for tallest vertical drop.

Planning on the ride began nearly 9 years ago in 2015 and it sits partially inside a 70,000 square foot mountain. Lagoon says "Primordial" has a total ride time of just under 5 minutes, nearly twice as long as Lagoon's Cannibal roller coaster.

"The storyline that you will follow as you journey through this ride is completely custom, unlike anything you have ever seen before," said Julie Freed, Dir. of Special Events at Lagoon.