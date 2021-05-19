Lake Powell approaching historic low levels

The Colorado River system — and the tens of millions of people relying on it in America’s southwest — faces a crisis of drought and consumption that is most easily seen by looking at the condition of its reservoirs.

In southeastern Utah, Lake Powell is a shadow of itself. In the chart below, we looked at how much water the lake has held for the last five years.

Some things to note:

Capacity is 27 million acre feet, so you see the lake is have been consistently low throughout this time. The shaded areas show how spring runoff has replenished the water supply each year, except 2021 where forecasts from the Bureau of Reclamation now estimate inflow from the Colorado, San Juan and smaller tributaries will not exceed outflow.

The question we asked: Is the current downturn normal for the Lake’s cycle? To answer, we examined every spring since 1963 and charted all since 1970.

Here’s a look at all those charts. Some things to note:

These charts show cubic feet per second (cfs) flowing in. It’s the standard measure for stream flows tracked for over a century, but simply indicates the amount of water that flows either by a point or into a point at one moment in time. In this case, it’s averaged out over each month. The Lake does go through cycles. Each decade has seen down years, though this year is extraordinary. Each decade’s chart has a different scale to match the highest average cubic feet per second (cfs) within the time frame, so the 1980s chart extends above 80,000 cfs.

After looking through those, and the inflows in the 60s as well, we compared Spring 2021 thus far to the 11 other worst years for spring runoff:

Seeing those inflows, this last chart should be no surprise. These are the four months of the lowest average lake levels on record since 1970, after the reservoir was initially filled.

Note for this chart: