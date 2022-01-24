Lake Powell marina closed due to 'unprecedented' low water conditions

LAKE POWELL, Utah — A marina at Lake Powell will be closed throughout all of 2022 due to what officials call "unprecedented low water conditions."

The Dangling Rope Marina in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is a popular mid-lake fuel location for boaters on the lake.

In a Facebook post Monday, officials said they are attempting to come up with other options, but are hampered by "lake levels that continue to decline, inherent challenges associated with the infrastructure needed to power and operate a fuel system, and operational considerations related to safety, staffing, and resources."

Restoring services at the marina will remain a high priority for the park.

“Dangling Rope is part of the park’s comprehensive drought response efforts. We know Dangling Rope is important to our visitors and is also extremely important to the National Park Service and our operations,” said Superintendent William Shott.

With the closing of the marina, boaters are being warned to plan ahead as the distance between fuel locations at the Wahweap and Bullfrog areas is approximately 100 miles.