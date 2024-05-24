Lakes, reservoirs across Utah to remain chilly despite warmer Memorial Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of boating season and many Utahns will get out on the water over the next few days.

The weather looks nice with seasonally mild temperatures across northern Utah and warmer temperatures farther south near the Arizona state line. Northern Utah and the Wasatch Front will see highs climb into the upper 60s around 70 on Sunday and near 80 on Memorial Day. It'll be warmer farther south with parts of southern Utah seeing temperatures climb into the 80s over the weekend and low 90s on Memorial Day Monday.

While the air temperatures are forecast to be mild north and warm to hot south, the water temperatures in the local lakes and reservoirs are still running quite chilly. It takes a lot longer to warm the water than it does the air. Water temperatures in northern and central Utah are still in the 50s with the southern reservoirs experiencing water temperatures in the 60s. The coldest temperature is Bear Lake (lower 50s) and the warmest temperature is Lake Powell (upper 60s).

FOX 13 Utah has obtained the current water temperatures for some local popular reservoirs, so you know what to expect before you jump in:

These water temperatures are current as of Friday, May 24.

The water temperatures are especially cold this year due to the continued runoff from snowmelt after another above-normal snow year. This runoff from the melting snow could lead to swift currents and murky water with debris in it and is also contributing to reservoirs nearing or exceeding capacity so be careful to not get too close to the dams.

It's important to remember when out on the water, to follow all the laws and be aware of your surroundings, always wear a properly fitting life jacket and never swim alone.