Parleys Canyon grass fire started alongside I-80

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Traffic on parts of Interstate 80 has been shut down due to a grass fire alongside the highway in the Parleys Canyon area. The blaze was originally sparked by a vehicle fire, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Video shows a large burned area directly next to the eastbound lanes near mile post 136 in the Mountain Dell area. Smoke is still seen above the burn marks with multiple fire trucks on the shoulder.

Photos shared by UHP showed a burned out truck hauling equipment on a trailer.

Eastbound traffic on the highway has been closed due to the fire. Traffic is being turned around at East Canyon, with drivers being advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area. Westbound traffic has not been affected by the highway closure.

