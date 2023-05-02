Mudslide covers SR-210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Those wondering why both Big and Little Cottonwood canyons have been closed off and on in recent days need look no further than what was covering one of the roads Tuesday.

Utah Department of Transportation cameras captured a mudslide blanketing part of SR-210 near mile marker 7 in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The mudslide is about 4-feet deep and 100 feet wide, according to a UDOT tweet.

The road has previously been closed all Tuesday due to avalanche mitigation as warmer temperatures in northern Utah have caused slides.

🚧 #RoadClosureUpdate🚧

REMINDER: road closures due to avalanche hazard#SR210: CLOSED-No ETO

📍: Uphill closed at mouth, downhill closed at Gate C. Assessed daily by @UDOTavy#SR190: Closure from 11am-3pm

📍: Uphill closed at mouth, downhill closed at Cardiff Fork (MP 10.7) pic.twitter.com/D1j0GGREdO — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) May 2, 2023

Despite the road closures, two people could be seen walking right up the slide and taking pictures.

Officials say they are "slowly and cautiously assessing impacts."

SR-190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon is now open to traffic with no avalanche closures currently planned.