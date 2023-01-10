Large avalanche seen at popular Bridal Veil Falls area

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — No injuries were reported after a large avalanche occurred at the popular Bridal Veil Falls area on Tuesday morning.

WATCH: Wild video shows snowboarder caught in Big Cottonwood Canyon avalanche

Photos show much of the base of the falls covered by the avalanche in Provo Canyon.

Utah Avalanche Center Avalanche at Bridal Veil Falls

The Utah Department of Transportation had previously announced road closures for control work along US-189 that would begin at 10 a.m. and last through noon. The closures begin at Canyon Glen and end at Vivian Park.

Backcountry Closure, Provo Bridal Veil-Slide Canyon,12:15 AM to12:00 PM 01/10 Both sides Hwy 189: Glen Canyon to Vivian Park https://t.co/ESDTySMCEc pic.twitter.com/K4690F6sb8 — UDOT Avalanche (@UDOTavy) January 10, 2023

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, which reported no injuries at the avalanche site, most of the snow is expected to melt and flow into the Provo River.