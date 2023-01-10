Watch Now
Large avalanche seen at popular Bridal Veil Falls area

Posted at 10:11 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 12:11:20-05

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — No injuries were reported after a large avalanche occurred at the popular Bridal Veil Falls area on Tuesday morning.

Photos show much of the base of the falls covered by the avalanche in Provo Canyon.

The Utah Department of Transportation had previously announced road closures for control work along US-189 that would begin at 10 a.m. and last through noon. The closures begin at Canyon Glen and end at Vivian Park.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, which reported no injuries at the avalanche site, most of the snow is expected to melt and flow into the Provo River.

