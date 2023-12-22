Large explosion seen throughout Taylorsville; cause unknown

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A large fireball followed an explosion seen across Taylorsville Thursday, although there is no official word on what caused the blast.

Dash camera video taken at 3:15 p.m. and sent to FOX 13 News shows the explosion in what appears to be an area just north of 4700 South and east of Interstate 215.

At first, the blast starts of as an orange fireball before a larger mushroom cloud grows.

One viewer said they believed the explosion occurred at a power substation, but calls into Rocky Mountain Power have not been returned. The Taylorsville Police Department has also yet to respond to questions about the explosion.

