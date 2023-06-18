Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large fire forces closure of Willard Canyon

Willard Fire
Willard City Fire Department
Willard Fire
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 11:34:50-04

WILLARD, Utah — Officials have closed Willard Canyon in Box Elder County as crews battle a large fire that broke out overnight Sunday.

The Willard City Fire Department, along with Box Elder County Fire units, responded to the scene of the fire at around 1:45 a.m. and reported that flames could be seen from the parking area at the canyon.

According to the department, the one acre fire began just west of where the trail crosses the creek.

As of 9:15 a.m., the fire is 70% contained while 14 firefighters remain in the canyon. People are being told to avoid the area until further notice.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere