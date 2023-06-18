Large fire forces closure of Willard Canyon

WILLARD, Utah — Officials have closed Willard Canyon in Box Elder County as crews battle a large fire that broke out overnight Sunday.

The Willard City Fire Department, along with Box Elder County Fire units, responded to the scene of the fire at around 1:45 a.m. and reported that flames could be seen from the parking area at the canyon.

According to the department, the one acre fire began just west of where the trail crosses the creek.

As of 9:15 a.m., the fire is 70% contained while 14 firefighters remain in the canyon. People are being told to avoid the area until further notice.