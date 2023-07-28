Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews battle large fire near St. George office building

St. George Fire.png
FOX 13 News
St. George Fire.png
Posted at 2:45 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 16:55:31-04

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Multiple crews are on the scene Friday afternoon fighting a fire in St. George.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from what appeared to be near a small strip mall just west of Interstate 15 and Eastridge Drive.

Two fire engines were spraying water on the buildings to douse the flames. It's not yet known what sparked the fire or if anyone has been injured.

Units from Washington City and Santa Clara/Ivins assisted in the fire response.

The St. George Police Department is asking people to avoid the area because of what they are calling a "chaotic scene" in the area between Red Hills Parkway from 1000 East to Gateway.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere