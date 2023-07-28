Crews battle large fire near St. George office building

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Multiple crews are on the scene Friday afternoon fighting a fire in St. George.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from what appeared to be near a small strip mall just west of Interstate 15 and Eastridge Drive.

Two fire engines were spraying water on the buildings to douse the flames. It's not yet known what sparked the fire or if anyone has been injured.

Units from Washington City and Santa Clara/Ivins assisted in the fire response.

The St. George Police Department is asking people to avoid the area because of what they are calling a "chaotic scene" in the area between Red Hills Parkway from 1000 East to Gateway.

