Large parade flag stolen from North Ogden foundation honoring Maj. Brent Taylor

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — A giant flag used in local parades was stolen from a North Ogden foundation honoring a fallen soldier.

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation posted a plea on its Facebook page asking people to help find the 30-foot by 60-foot American flag stolen from its trailer over the weekend.

According to the post, the flag was swiped from the trailer which was packed with the large flag and 250 smaller flags that were going to be set up Saturday morning at the funeral services for a fallen Marine from West haven.

Early Saturday, foundation members found the lock had been removed from the trailer and the giant flag was missing.

Major Brent Taylor Foundation Photo shows trailer after large American flag was stolen

"Perhaps someone took it as a prank," the social media post read. "Perhaps someone was looking for valuable power tools or something else they could sell for money, or who knows."

The foundation was created to honor the legacy of Maj. Brent Taylor, who died in 2018 in Afghanistation while serving as a member of the Utah National Guard.

Despite the loss of the large flag, foundation members were still able to set up the 250 remaining 3-foot by 5-foot flags at Saturday's funeral.

Major Brent Taylor Foundation Flags set up by the Major Brent Taylor Foundation at a funeral service honoring a Marine from West Haven

Anyone who sees the flag or the case it was stored in, is asked to call the foundation or call the North Ogden City Police Department.