OREM, Utah — A large number of law enforcement officers are currently on the scene outside an Orem neighborhood home.

Residents have told FOX 13 News that police are surrounding a home in the 600 East 400 South area after hearing gunshots fired earlier Thursday morning. The gunfire has yet to be confirmed by officials.

Photos show personnel and vehicles in the neighborhood.

Todd Brewer Emergency vehicles seen in Orem neighborhood where gunfire was reportedly heard early Thursday

FOX 13 News has reached out to several agencies for information on what is occurring, but has yet to hear back.