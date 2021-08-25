Large section of Pleasant Grove under boil water order

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A large section of Pleasant Grove has been placed under a boil water order Wednesday after a test sample tested positive for E. Coli bacteria.

Officials say one residence in the Battle Creek zone of the city tested positive during a routine monthly testing process. The cause of the positive test has not been determined.

All utility customers within the area are under the order until further notice. Updates will be posted to the Pleasant Grove City Facebook page.

The city says it is working with the Utah Department of Drinking Water, and has also chlorinated and flushed the water system in the area.