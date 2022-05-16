Watch
Large SWAT presence outside Salt Lake City home

Salt Lake City Police Department
Police outside home at Cavallo Drive and 1700 North in Salt Lake City
Posted at 1:28 PM, May 16, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Numerous SWAT team members were seen outside a Salt Lake City home Monday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department tweeted out that there was a "large police presence" in the area near Carvallo Drive and 1700 North for a potential crime, although no specifics were given.

Residents were advised to avoid the area as police and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

Just before 1:30 p.m. police said the "tactical situation" was over and that a man had died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

