Large tree branch falls on children at Provo waterpark

PROVO, Utah — Several children escaped serious injury Thursday after a large tree branch fell on top of them at the Splash Summit Waterpark in Provo.

Branch falls at Splash Summit

Photos and video sent in by a FOX 13 viewer showed the branch having fallen on the ground while still connected to the tree. In another video, a group of people, possibly park employees, could be seen removing the branch after it had been cut down.

A few children reportedly suffered scrapes and bruises, but no serious injuries.

The viewer said no one was climbing on the tree when the branch broke off.

Branch falls at Splash Summit 1

It's not known how many people were sitting under the tree when the branch fell.