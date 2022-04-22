Large whirlwind of dust, debris seen in Saratoga Springs as storm pushes into Utah

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A large whirlwind of dust and debris appeared in a Costco parking lot in Saratoga Springs Friday afternoon, shocking onlookers, as a storm was moving into Utah.

Shandail Edgerly captured it on her phone and shared the video above with FOX 13 News.

It did not appear to be a tornado, as Edgerly states in the video, but rather what's known as a "dust devil," because it starts on the ground. Tornadoes form in the clouds and move down towards the ground as they grow stronger.

Valley rain and mountain snow were widespread Friday and thunderstorms were also possible across much of the area. Strong wind gusts were also blowing dust around the state.