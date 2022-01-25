Laser strikes hit Utah AirMed helicopter, causes temporary blindness in crew member

SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah AirMed crew member was temporarily blinded in one eye when the helicopter they were flying in was hit with a recent laser strike.

The strike was one of two separate incidents in which someone purposefully pointed a laser at the helicopter while it was in the air. Another strike on the same same shift as the first was also reported, but crew members were able to look away from the laser.

While the crew member was admitted to the emergency room and released for full duty after an evaluation, they reported having blurred vision in the eye for the next week.

Both of the incidents occurred in the Sugar House area.

None of the patients being flown during the flights were injured, but officials point out how dangerous the lasers are to the AirMed staff and passengers.