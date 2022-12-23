Last minute Utah shoppers hit stores, malls

SALT LAKE CITY — How much have you spent on Christmas this year? More or less than years past?

New numbers say most of us spent a little more during the 2022 holiday season, and many are still out shopping with just a couple days to go.

"I spent more than I normally do," said Jane from Herriman.

She was hitting downtown Salt Lake City stores just days ahead of Christmas with her son, Connor.

"Last minute shopping, I’m less worried about it if I know what I’m getting. And so, since I knew right where I was going, and I didn’t have a problem doing it last minute," Jane added.

Some shoppers traveled great distances to cross items off their list. Kayla, Tate and Cason drove down from Idaho Falls to purchase final gifts at City Creek Center

"Yeah, I probably spent at least, well, around a thousand dollars," Kayla said of her Christmas shopping this year.

The National Retail Federation says that's around the average for consumers and gift buying this year. New numbers show about $997 is what people spent this year shopping for Christmas, which is about a week's salary for most.

"We just got here, so we’re about to start. We’re excited," Jess said.

He was in town from Alabama and doing a little last-minute shopping with a friend. They said they were trying to be more deliberate about what they buy and how much they're spending in light of inflation and all the increases in costs lately from gas to groceries, but are definitely spending a little more this holiday season.

"I think, overall, we are spending more but trying to think about it a little bit harder," said Jess.