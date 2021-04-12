Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Last week to ski in Utah — with 2 exceptions

Posted at 9:07 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 23:07:31-04

A few more of Utah's winter resorts closed out their skiing and snowboarding seasons Sunday, and by the end of next weekend, only two will remain.

Closing dates:

  • Alta - April 18 (with a "bonus weekend:" April 23-25)
  • Beaver Mountain - CLOSED (April 4)
  • Brian Head - April 18
  • Brighton - April 18
  • Cherry Peak - CLOSED (April 3)
  • Deer Valley Resort - CLOSED (April 11)
  • Eagle Point - CLOSED (April 4)
  • Nordic Valley - CLOSED (March 28)
  • Park City Mountain - CLOSED (April 11)
  • Powder Mountain - CLOSED (April 11)
  • Snowbasin - CLOSED (April 11)
  • Snowbird - May 31 (with certain areas closed in phases after April 11 -- details at resort's website)
  • Solitude - April 18
  • Sundance - CLOSED (April 4)
  • Woodward Park City - (details on resort's website)
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere