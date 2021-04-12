Last week to ski in Utah — with 2 exceptions

A few more of Utah's winter resorts closed out their skiing and snowboarding seasons Sunday, and by the end of next weekend, only two will remain.
Closing dates:
- Alta - April 18 (with a "bonus weekend:" April 23-25)
- Beaver Mountain - CLOSED (April 4)
- Brian Head - April 18
- Brighton - April 18
- Cherry Peak - CLOSED (April 3)
- Deer Valley Resort - CLOSED (April 11)
- Eagle Point - CLOSED (April 4)
- Nordic Valley - CLOSED (March 28)
- Park City Mountain - CLOSED (April 11)
- Powder Mountain - CLOSED (April 11)
- Snowbasin - CLOSED (April 11)
- Snowbird - May 31 (with certain areas closed in phases after April 11 -- details at resort's website)
- Solitude - April 18
- Sundance - CLOSED (April 4)
- Woodward Park City - (details on resort's website)