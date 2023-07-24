Latter-day Saint missionary from Utah dies after car crash on small Pacific island

SANTO, Vanuatu — A Utah woman who was serving a senior mission with her husband for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Saturday after a head-on car crash.

The church said Sister Marina Carver was in a car with her husband, Elder Richard Carver, Friday on the island of Santo in the country of Vanuatu when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle that veered into their lane.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sister Marina Carver and Elder Richard Carver

They were both taken to a local hospital, then transferred to a hospital in the capital city of Port Vila. Sister Carver later died from internal injuries on Saturday evening, the church said.

Elder Carver is expected to recover from his injuries.

The Carvers had been serving in the Vanuatu Port Vila Mission as "member and leader support missionaries" since October 2022. They were from Riverton.

"We send our deepest condolences to Elder Carver, their children and extended family members," the church's announcement read. "We pray they will be comforted with their understanding of Sister Carver’s faith in Heavenly Father’s plan for families to be together forever.”

Vanuatu is an island nation located in the Pacific Ocean between Australia and Fiji.

"Senior missionaries" in the church generally serve different purposes from the traditional young men and young women who serve "proselyting" missions. They are usually retired, and they have more flexibility in their schedules and assignments.