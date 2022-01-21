Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death, FBI report says

DENVER — Brian Laundrie took responsibility for the death of Gabby Petito in a notebook he kept, according to a new FBI report.

The report issued by the Denver office of the FBI said a notebook was discovered in the area where Laundrie's remains were found in Florida.

"A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death," the report reads.

Along with the notebook, a revolver and backpack were near Laundrie, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Petito's family met with the FBI at their Tampa office as the agency announced its investigation would be closed in the near future. The FBI concluded that no one other than Laundrie was involved in Petito's death.

Petito's body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19 with the coroner confirming that she had died of strangulation.

During their investigation, the FBI said that they found that between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, 2021, Laundrie used Petito's debit card without authorization as he drove back to Florida from Wyoming.

They also found text messages on Laundrie's and Petito's phones after her death, indicating that he tried to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that she was still alive.

"On behalf of the FBI, I want to express my deepest appreciation to the public for the thousands of tips that were provided during the investigation, and to our local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their work throughout the investigation,” said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

