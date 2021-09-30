Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Laundrie purchased new phone after returning home, report says

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Brian Laundrie Home.jpg
Posted at 9:39 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 11:39:51-04

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie says Gabby Petito's former boyfriend purchased a new phone days after he returned to his Florida home without her, according to a new report.

READ: Bounty hunter following leads in Appalachian Trail after reported sightings of Brian Laundrie

WFLA reports Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, confirmed Brian obtained the phone on Sept. 4, along with opening a new AT&T account. The purchase was made three days after Laundrie arrived back in Florida from a trip through the western U.S.

Bertolino added that Laundrie left the new phone at home 10 days later when he left to go on a hike on Sept. 14. The attorney said the FBI has the new phone in its possession.

Laundrie has not been seen since he left the house and was named a person of interest in Petito's disappearance a day later.

READ: Man describes 'extremely uncomfortable' encounter with Brian Laundrie

On Thursday, FOX News reported dozens of 911 calls were placed from the Laundrie home during a nearly two week period beginning on Sept. 10, the day before Petito's family reported her missing.

According to the report, 46 calls to 911 were made to police from the North Port home from Sept. 10-27, although the records were "partially redacted." Some of the reasons for the 911 calls include disturbance, patrol check and public service.

Two calls were placed on Sept. 10, and three more on Sept. 11, the same day Petito's mother filed a missing persons' report for her daughter in New York.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere