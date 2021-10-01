Laundrie's sister did see brother, contradicting previous comments

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Despite previously saying she hadn't seen her brother since he returned home to Florida on Sept. 1, Brian Laundrie's sister actually saw him twice, including during the family's camping trip that has drawn scrutiny.

READ: Bounty hunter following leads in Appalachian Trail after reported sightings of Brian Laundrie

Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino told FOX News that Cassie Laundrie saw Brian when he stopped by her home, and then again on Sept. 6 at a Fort De Soto campground where the family had visited.

The news contradicts statements Cassie made during an interview with Good Morning America on Sept. 17. On that date, two days after the remains of Gabby Petito were found, Cassie claimed she had not spoken to Brian Laundrie since he came home without his girlfriend.

"I wish I could talk to him," Cassie Laundrie said in the interview. "I've cooperated every way that I can. I wish I had information where I would give more. This is all that I have … that I gave to police."

READ: Bounty hunter says Brian Laundrie hid out in Florida campground 75 miles from parents' home

According to the report, the attorney claims the discrepancy from Cassie Laundrie was due to a misinterpretation.

"Law enforcement agencies are well aware of these dates. Any prior communication by Cassie that does not reflect these dates is simply a difference of relating an answer to a question misinterpreted by Cassie or poorly posed by the inquirer," Bertolino said.

Authorities are still investigating the disappearance of Brian Laundrie, who hasn't been seen since he was reported missing Sept. 17, three days after saying he was going on a hike.