Lauren McCluskey Foundation holds inaugural 'Race for Campus Safety'

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday marked four years since Lauren McCluskey, a student-athlete at the University of Utah, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

On the fourth anniversary of her tragic death, the Lauren McCluskey Foundation put on the first annual "Utah Race for Campus Safety" alongside family, friends and community members

"This day is always really sad for me, but I appreciate all the support from this community and this campus," said Lauren's mom, Jill McCluskey.

There were about 100 participants in the race, including Lauren's former teammate Katrina Moreno who geared up early at 7:30 a.m. — ready to run for a cause close to her heart.

"Lauren was my teammate when I ran at the University of Utah, so there's just that personal connection, so when I see this race, it's definitely hard to not do it," said Moreno.

Campus safety was top of mind as the race began, with the University of Utah Police Department leading the pack alongside Lauren's mom. She says her relationship with the new campus police is stronger than it was four years ago after an investigation revealed the faults of former members of the department.

"It's a whole new group of people," said Jill McCluskey. "They have personally apologized to me and have personally apologized for what happened, and they said they will do all they can to make things better."

Current University of Utah Police Chief Jason Hinojosa spoke at the awards ceremony.

"We've done a lot of work and it's been in the name of Lauren McCluskey," he said.

Following her death, students and staff across campus have made "Lauren's Promise:" To listen and believe if somebody is threatening you.

The family hopes that moving forward, there can be increased collaboration between student housing, campus and city police, as well as counseling resources.

Jill McCluskey also had a message for current victims of domestic violence: "I know that it can be controlling and difficult, but there are so many people that care and want to help."

Although there was rain and clouds, participants smiled remembering Lauren's life and the impact she had on those around her.

"We say 'Let her light shine,' so I hope their light can shine through her kindness to others," said Jill McCluskey.

__________

Resources for domestic violence victims: (free, 24/7, confidential)