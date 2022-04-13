Lawsuit challenging Utah's mask mandate restrictions dismissed

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Utah’s restrictions on COVID-19 mask mandates.

The judge sided with the state and dismissed the lawsuit filed by a group of parents and the Concerned Coalition of Utah.

The lawsuit claimed the legislature’s laws limiting the ability of school districts to impose mask mandates in classrooms interfered with children’s rights to an education under the state constitution.

While sympathetic to some of the parents’ arguments, the judge basically said circumstances have changed with the virus and it’s no longer applicable.

The lawyer for the parents and the Concerned Coalition said the judge was fair, but is disappointed and they are considering an appeal to the Utah supreme court.

Neither the Utah Attorney General’s Office or Governor Spencer Cox commented on the ruling.