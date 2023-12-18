Layover blues? Salt Lake City International Airport is where fliers want to be

SALT LAKE CITY — Holiday travelers know it's the season for jam-packed airports, miles-long security lines and the layover blues that come when flights are inevitably are delayed due to the weather or other grinch-worthy factors.

But fliers grounded like Santa without Rudolph say Salt Lake City International Airport is one of the few places where they don't mind being stuck.

In a new report by MarketWatch showcasing the best (and worst) U.S. airports for layovers, SLC ranked near the very top on the "nice list."

Using data while measuring items such as food selection, shopping options, price ratings and lounge and seat availability, the study placed Salt Lake City International Airport 10th place overall among all U.S. airports.

SLC was consistent across the board in all key indicators with each being measured on a scale from 1-5:



FOOD & BEVERAGE CHOICE: 4

FOOD & BEVERAGE PRICES: 4

SELECTION OF SHOPS: 3.5

Surprisingly, SLC did well even with the monstrous walk between Concourses A and B which will remedied shortly.

TOP 10 Best Airports for Layovers :



George Bush Int'l Airport (Houston) Washington Dulles Int'l Airport Logan Int'l Airport (Boston) Detroit Metropolitan Airport Seattle-Tacoma Int'l Airport Ronald Reagan National Airport (Washington) Tampa Int'l Airport Denver Int'l Airport John F. Kennedy Int'l Airport (NYC SALT LAKE CITY INT'L AIRPORT

In a separate ranking for Best Airports for Families, Salt Lake City International Airport climbed the ladder to sixth overall.

For true travel nightmares, the study found that Orlando, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Midway (Chicago) are the worst airports for layovers.