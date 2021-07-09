Layton girl uses lemonade stand earnings for homeless shelter donations

LAYTON, Utah — While most kids start a lemonade stand to give them something to do over a long summer's day, one Layton girl hawked the sweet stuff to help others.

Stephanie Schriver shared a special moment to her Facebook page this week, showing her daughter, Khloe, donating over $200 worth of needed items to the Lantern House homeless shelter in Ogden.

Khloe earned the money for the supplies by running a lemonade stand in her neighborhood. She and her mother dropped the items off at the shelter on Wednesday.

Schriver told FOX 13 that whenever someone bought a cup of lemonade, Khloe made sure to tell them to make sure they donated to shelters.

"Teach your children young how good it feels to give, she was so happy," wrote Schriver about her daughter's good deeds.

According to her mother, Khloe has already picked the next shelter she'll donate to and is back out selling lemonade.