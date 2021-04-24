Layton man killed in crash with trailer in Eureka

EUREKA, Utah — A Utah man died Thursday after a crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Juab County.

Just after 1 p.m., an eastbound cargo van was eastbound at milepost 139, just east of downtown Eureka, when it collided with the trailer of an oncoming pickup truck.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the van crossed the center line and hit the right-front corner of the trailer.

Parts of the trailer went through the windshield of the van, UHP said, and the van's driver died from his injuries. It was not stated whether the debris was the direct cause of the fatal injuries.

The deceased driver was identified as 40-year-old Clifford Sweat of Layton.

Westbound U.S.-6 was closed for about five hours as the crash was investigated and cleaned up.

Utah Highway Patrol