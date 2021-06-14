LDS Church, NAACP announce scholarships, aide for African Americans

SALT LAKE CITY — In a joint announcement with the NAACP, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Monday that it would donate millions for educational and humanitarian initiatives over the next three years.

The initiatives come after three years of discussions between the two organizations to collaborate on efforts to help assist Black Americans in need.

“On this week of Juneteenth — a time designated to remember the end of slavery in the United States — we are honored to join with our dear friends from the NAACP and the UNCF to announce these goals and our shared vision,” said President Russell M. Nelson.

Over the next three years, the Church will fund a $1 million scholarship donation to be overseen by the United Negro College Fund, along with a $2 million contribution "to encourage service and help to those in need" to underpriviliged areas in the U.S.

“This is consistent with our many humanitarian efforts around the world for which our members have donated so generously,” said Nelson.

The Church will also provide $250,000 for an Amos C. Brown Student Fellowship to Ghana.