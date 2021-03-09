Menu

LDS Church pageants canceled again due to pandemic

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 13:23:37-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite loosened restrictions, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has once again canceled two of its pageants scheduled to take place this year.

Not only did the Church cancel the Hill Cumorah Pageant, it announced that it will no longer be held. The pageant was scheduled for its final season in 2021.

The Nauvoo Pageant was also called off, but will continue next year and is currently scheduled to be held July 5-30, 2022.

In place of the scheduled performances, the Church will broadcast the 2019 Hill Cumorah Pageant online HERE beginning on July 9, 2021.

