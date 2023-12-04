LDS church responds to new sex abuse investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responded to a new investigation conducted by the Associated Press accusing it of keeping sex abuse secret to protect itself.

A statement shared on the church's social media platforms called abuse of any individual "inexcusable."

The full statement reads as follows:

"The abuse of a child or any other individual is inexcusable. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes this, teaches this, and dedicates tremendous resources and efforts to prevent, report and address abuse. Our hearts break for this survivor and all survivors of abuse.



The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints terminated the perpetrator’s membership eight years ago, in October 2015, when it learned of the abuse. He has not been readmitted to Church membership. Claims that he confessed to a bishop prior to 2015 are false.



His communications with his bishop were protected by Idaho state law. Only the perpetrator could release the bishop from his obligation under the clergy penitent privilege and he refused to do so. The bishop was subpoenaed to testify in this case, but prosecutors released the subpoena, and he was not recalled to testify. The Church had no role in influencing the prosecuting attorney to dismiss the criminal case. Questions about the status of the criminal case should be directed to local prosecutors.



In 2017, the Church agreed to settle a civil claim made by the survivor. Nothing in the agreement kept her from talking about the abuse she suffered or the facts of the case itself with anyone. Both parties mutually agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the settlement."

The church also shared multiple resources "for additional context" into their policies.

The statement was issued after a report published by the Associated Press accused the church of helping to keep sex abuse secret instead of assisting in an Idaho case.

The Associated Press reported that audio recordings of meetings between an attorney for the church expressed concern for the adult woman who accused her father and former bishop of sexually abusing her as a child but used a "risk management playbook" to discourage testimony in the case, ultimately leading to prosecutors dropping charges.

"Recordings provide an unprecedented record of the steps the church normally takes behind closed doors to keep allegations of child sex abuse secret – steps that can leave predators free and children at risk," the investigative report reads in part.

The latest report joins multiple other investigations conducted by The Associated Press since 2022 into how abuse is handled when reported to church leaders.