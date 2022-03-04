LDS church says humanitarian efforts underway for Ukrainian refugees

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints says humanitarian efforts are underway in Eastern Europe amid attacks in Ukraine.

In a news release Thursday, church officials explained that relief has been in the works since the early hours of armed conflicts in Ukraine. Church leadership has been contacting organizations and leaders in the region to assess needs and purchase supplies, officials report.

"Through decades of experience in providing assistance during natural disasters, refugee crises and other humanitarian conditions, we have developed a tested and proven model for identifying needs and providing assistance," a statement from The Church reads. "This model includes empowering local leaders to use the Church’s financial resources to purchase goods and services in the local economy to provide what is truly needed."

Church officials say sleeping bags, cots and tents will be delivered to local government agencies and other organizations who are helping refugees arriving in bordering countries.

"Additional aid is being organized," the church statement says.

Leadership encourages church members to fast and pray for those impacted and donate through the Church's Humanitarian Aid Fund if they are looking for additional ways to contribute.

There are about 11,242 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Ukraine, with 48 congregations around the country. There are also two missions within Ukraine. The temple located in Kyiv is the sole temple in the country.