Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

LDS general conference recap: Day 2

items.[0].image.alt
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Saturday morning session of October 2021 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ, which was broadcast October 2–3 from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
10022021_1012_MCoberly_3307.jpg
Posted at 7:07 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 21:07:21-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Sunday morning’s session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints concluded with President Russell M. Nelson urging the members to build their lives on firm foundations of faith and obedience.

Church President Russell M. Nelson opened the two-day gathering Saturday by thanking members who have heeded the faith’s COVID-19 counsel, which has included vaccinations, masking and social distancing.

He closed it by announcing 13 new temples, including one in Heber Valley, Utah. The Provo Temple will be reconstructed, Nelson said, once the Orem Temple is completed and opened.

Nelson warned members to beware of worldly influences, saying there are “too many voices” that are “deceptive, seductive, and can pull us off the covenant path.”

Other church leaders spoke on using the church's proper name, the COVID-19 pandemic, unity among members of the faith, and other topics.

Read The Salt Lake Tribune's full report here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere