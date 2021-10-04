LDS general conference recap: Day 2

SALT LAKE CITY — Sunday morning’s session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints concluded with President Russell M. Nelson urging the members to build their lives on firm foundations of faith and obedience.

Church President Russell M. Nelson opened the two-day gathering Saturday by thanking members who have heeded the faith’s COVID-19 counsel, which has included vaccinations, masking and social distancing.

He closed it by announcing 13 new temples, including one in Heber Valley, Utah. The Provo Temple will be reconstructed, Nelson said, once the Orem Temple is completed and opened.

Nelson warned members to beware of worldly influences, saying there are “too many voices” that are “deceptive, seductive, and can pull us off the covenant path.”

Other church leaders spoke on using the church's proper name, the COVID-19 pandemic, unity among members of the faith, and other topics.

Read The Salt Lake Tribune's full report here.