Newly announced Latter-day Saint temples include Heber Valley, reconstruction of Provo

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will build 13 new temples, including one in Utah, and is planning to reconstruct the older of two existing temples in Provo.
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the plans in his closing remarks of Sunday's afternoon session of the faith's general conference.
The new temples will be (in the order announced):
- Kaohsiung, Taiwan
- Tacloban City, Philippines
- Monrovia, Liberia
- Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Antananarivo, Madagascar
- Culiacán, México
- Vitória, Brazil
- La Paz, Bolivia
- Santiago West, Chile
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Cody, Wyoming
- Rexburg North, Idaho
- Heber Valley, Utah
Nelson added that the Provo Temple, which opened in 1972, will be reconstructed after the Orem Temple is completed and dedicated. Construction on the temple in Orem began in September 2020.
More details on each new temple can be found on the church's website.