LDS missionaries from Riverton, Ely killed in North Dakota

SALT LAKE CITY — A missionary from Riverton and another from Ely, Nevada were killed Tuesday while serving for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Dakota.

Elder Robert "Tommy" Gardner, 20, from Riverton and Elder Jacob Aaron Kesler, 20, from Ely, Nevada were both serving in the North Dakota Bismarck Mission when they were killed.

Church leadership said the young men were traveling on a highway near Beulah when they crashed into a semi-truck that had stopped due to an accident.

The missionaries died at the scene of the crash, church officials said.

Gardner had been serving in the area since November 2022 and Kesler began his missionary service in July 2022.

Church leadership expressed their condolences to family and friends of Gardner and Kesler as well as fellow missionaries in the area, saying in part, "We pray they will each be comforted and feel peace during this tragic time."