LDS missionary dies in accident involving scooter in Davis County

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died from a head injury that he received when trying to jump over an electric scooter Sunday evening in Clearfield.

A statement from the church said Elder Isaac Heninger and his mission companion were walking to an appointment when they stopped to interact with a group of young men riding electric scooters. According to Clearfield Police, Heninger decided to attempt to jump over one of the scooters as it approached him in the road, near 750 East and 2050 South. He fell in the process and hit his head.

Heninger suffered a severe head injury, and paramedics responded to the scene to treat him and transport him to Holy Cross Hospital in Layton. He was then flown to the University of Utah Hospital, where he passed away from his injuries early Monday morning.

Clearfield Police said they are investigating, but it appeared to be a tragic accident.

Heninger was from Searsville, New Brunswick, Canada. He was 19 years old and had been serving in the Utah Layton Mission since December 2022.

"We express our deepest condolences to Elder Heninger’s family and friends as they mourn his passing," the church's statement read. "We pray for all those who are impacted by this tragedy. May they feel the Savior’s love during this difficult time."

Clearfield Police also expressed their condolences to Heninger's family and those involved in the accident.