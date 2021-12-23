LDS missionary returns home from hospital after being shot in Alabama

SALT LAKE CITY — A missionary from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who was shot multiple times while serving in Alabama has returned home from the hospital, church officials report.

Michael Fauber, 18, was at the Birmingham Stake Center with two other missionaries and a group of people playing basketball when an unknown person entered the building.

After speaking with Fauber, the unidentified person shot him multiple times before fleeing the facility.

Fauber was released from the hospital earlier this week and was able to return home to Ohio Tuesday night.

In a statement, his parents shared their gratitude that their son is home and thanked the medical staff who cared for him over the past few weeks.