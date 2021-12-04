Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

LDS missionary shot multiple times in Alabama

items.[0].image.alt
Google
NewALAchurch.jpg
Posted at 12:31 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 14:31:01-05

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A missionary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Friday at a church site in Alabama.

Michael Fauber, 18, was at the Birmingham Stake Center with two other missionaries and a group of people playing basketball when an unknown person entered the building.

After speaking with Fauber, the unidentified person shot him multiple times before fleeing the facility.

Fauber, who is from Ohio, was taken to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery. He is now listed in serious but stable condition.

No other missionaries were injured in the shooting. It is not known if the shooting suspect has been apprehended by law enforcement officials.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere