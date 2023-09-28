LDS President Russell M. Nelson will not be at General Conference this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — In a statement from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson announced he will not be in attendance at the upcoming General Conference.

The highest leader of the church said three weeks ago, he fell and injured the muscles in his lower back.

While his healing is progressing, Nelson said he cannot sit in a chair for long periods of time and is following the doctor's orders for a "slow, careful approach to healing."

Nelson recently turned 99 years old and said he hopes to record his general conference message while he watches the meetings from home.

In addition, the church announced Elder Jeffrey R. Holland is continuing to recover from his recent health challenges and will not be in attendance at the conference.

At the beginning of August, Holland was hospitalized for "observation and treatment of ongoing health complications," the church reported.

Elder Holland's health had been unstable for several months as he was excused from his church responsibilities, including General Conference in April.

General Conference is a semi-annual occurrence in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In April and October, leaders of the church from all over the world, as well as thousands of church members, gather at Temple Square in Salt Lake City to listen to speakers and music.