LDS temple in Orem prepares to open to the public with free tours

OREM, Utah — A project four years in the making, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is nearly ready to open its newest temple to the public for tours.

Right off Interstate 15 in Orem, the 70,000-square-foot building sits on a 15-acre plot and marks Utah's 28th temple.

PHOTOS: Look inside Utah's newest LDS temple in Orem

While public tours begin on Friday and run through December 16, journalists and other guests were invited Monday to be on the grounds of the temple and see inside.

Photos from the church show a cherry blossom design that was incorporated into windows, furniture, flooring and design throughout the temple.

Church officials explained that the site of the temple used to belong to Norwegian immigrants and members of the church who owned many fruit orchards, which is why cherry blossom touches were placed throughout the building.

In preparation for the public tours which are expected to attract thousands of visitors, volunteers who live in the area have been assembled to help out.

David and Angela Cottrell have played a key part in helping the temple open for tours and said preparations have been underway for months.

"Committee has been meeting for about six months with all the planning and background, organizing thousands of members who are now able to pitch in with all the open house activities starting," David explained. "It's been a wonderful experience to be here, working with these people."

"It's been exhilarating," Angela reflected. "The spirit of volunteerism in this community is infective. Everyone enthusiastically said yes when they were asked to participate."

Utahns are stepping up to help with every aspect of the tours, from the moment a visitor arrives on the temple grounds.

"We have ushering, parking, safety, medical, planning, logistics, facilities, everything," David said. "Members have just contributed in every way possible."

The Cottrells are thrilled to see the newest temple open its doors to their community in Orem, calling the temple a "gift."

"It's also exciting," David said. "We get to open the doors and welcome the community, welcome the world to come in and see this beautiful temple and share it with us. It's really a gift to the whole community and a gift to share."

Public tours through the middle of December are open to everyone, regardless of church membership status. The Orem temple will then be dedicated by church leaders on January 21, 2024.

After its dedication, church members in good standing must be recommended by their local leaders for admittance into the temple.

LDS church members visit temples to participate in ceremonies that, "teach the purpose of life and unite families, past and present."

To schedule a free tour, click here.