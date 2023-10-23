Watch Now
NewsPhoto Galleries

PHOTOS: Look inside Utah's newest LDS temple in Orem

As the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepares to dedicate a new temple in Orem, the church shared photos of the inside of the temple.

Public tours begin on Friday and run through December 16 where anyone, regardless of church status, is welcome to check out the temple for themselves.

631ce2934cd011eeaf4aeeeeac1e71070e4a5ce8.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 31a02a024cd111eeabbfeeeeac1eff179dbf2b7a.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 6fc2ccd54cd011eeb455eeeeac1eb5a43cf834ed.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 15eb1db44cd111ee8611eeeeac1ef0b0bd9c1f08.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 7a66fe374cd111eebd15eeeeac1e301972db8ff4.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 9430f8d24cd011ee8611eeeeac1ef0b0cc09b25c.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 971314b24cd111ee9fb0eeeeac1e5e6b0c3abb4b.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints d5670b454cd111eeaf4aeeeeac1e7107f4946f98.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dc807a214cd011eeb2b6eeeeac1efbf98bc2b9ad.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ed5bf7c14cd011eea6fdeeeeac1ec8634bc1ac23.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints de0bdfa24cd111ee999deeeeac1e61eaa121c562.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints e33676d24cd011eeb2b6eeeeac1efbf98e0d0f68.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 433c06e44cd011ee9e4eeeeeac1e547036aa2923.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

PHOTOS: Look inside Utah's newest LDS temple in Orem

close-gallery
  • 631ce2934cd011eeaf4aeeeeac1e71070e4a5ce8.jpeg
  • 31a02a024cd111eeabbfeeeeac1eff179dbf2b7a.jpeg
  • 6fc2ccd54cd011eeb455eeeeac1eb5a43cf834ed.jpeg
  • 15eb1db44cd111ee8611eeeeac1ef0b0bd9c1f08.jpeg
  • 7a66fe374cd111eebd15eeeeac1e301972db8ff4.jpeg
  • 9430f8d24cd011ee8611eeeeac1ef0b0cc09b25c.jpeg
  • 971314b24cd111ee9fb0eeeeac1e5e6b0c3abb4b.jpeg
  • d5670b454cd111eeaf4aeeeeac1e7107f4946f98.jpeg
  • dc807a214cd011eeb2b6eeeeac1efbf98bc2b9ad.jpeg
  • ed5bf7c14cd011eea6fdeeeeac1ec8634bc1ac23.jpeg
  • de0bdfa24cd111ee999deeeeac1e61eaa121c562.jpeg
  • e33676d24cd011eeb2b6eeeeac1efbf98e0d0f68.jpeg
  • 433c06e44cd011ee9e4eeeeeac1e547036aa2923.jpeg

Share

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next