PHOTOS: Look inside Utah's newest LDS temple in Orem
As the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepares to dedicate a new temple in Orem, the church shared photos of the inside of the temple.
Public tours begin on Friday and run through December 16 where anyone, regardless of church status, is welcome to check out the temple for themselves.
